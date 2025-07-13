Hub City Pitching Bounces Back for Series Win

July 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga. - After conceding 10 runs on Saturday night, the Hub City Spartanburgers (13-8, 44-42) shut down the Rome Emperors (8-12, 37-48) 3-1 on Sunday. With the win, the Spartanburgers claimed a second straight series victory.

Jose Gonzalez (W, 3-6) got Hub City off to a great start. The righty starter gave up six hits but did not allow a run in five innings. Arturo Disla, Casey Cook and Dylan Dreiling all smacked run-scoring extra-base hits.

Gonzalez had to deal with traffic on the bases to start his afternoon. He stranded two runners in each of the first two frames. Meanwhile, Rome starter Logan Samuels faced the minimum through his first three innings of work. A walk was all that derailed the trend for Samuels in the fourth, his final inning of work.

Gonzalez worked around a leadoff ground-rule double from Lizandro Espinoza in the third. Keshawn Ogans doubled with two outs in the fourth. He moved to third on a wild pitch before a strikeout ended the frame.

Jacob Gomez (L, 0-2) took over in the fifth for Rome. A pair of two-out walks did not come back to bite Gomez. In the sixth, Gleider Figuereo singled and came around to score on a two-out double from Disla. Cook followed it up with another run-scoring double. Hub City took a 2-0 lead and chased Gomez from the game.

After a clean fifth, Gonzalez was taken out of the game for Joey Danielson to start the home half of the sixth. Mason Guerra singled to start the inning, and Justin Janas smoked a double to score Guerra. Janas was eventually thrown out at third by catcher Julian Brock, helping limit the damage to just one run in the inning.

The Spartanburgers went down in order in the top of the seventh. With one on and one out in the bottom half, Eric Loomis entered from the bullpen and finished the scoreless inning. Dreiling greeted new reliever Justin Long in the eighth with a solo home run to secure a two-run lead. Loomis set down the Emperors one-two-three in the bottom half.

The Spartanburgers left two insurance runners in scoring position in the ninth. Wilian Bormie (S, 6) was called upon to pitch the final frame. Two of the first three batters reached on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Patrick Clohisy grounded into a fielder's choice, and Hub City inched an out closer to victory. Clohisy stole second, representing the tying run. Bormie induced a flyout from Espinoza to finish off a fourth win of the week for the 'Burgers.

The Spartanburgers take the first half of next week off for the All-Star Break. Hub City returns to action at home next Friday against the New York Mets High-A Affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones. First pitch of a three-game series is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Park.







