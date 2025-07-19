Tourists and Emperors Postponed
July 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
Tonight's game (Saturday, July 19) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been postponed due to weather and will be made up at a later date. Tickets are exchangeable for any future game in 2025.
