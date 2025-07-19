Tourists and Emperors Postponed

July 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Tonight's game (Saturday, July 19) between the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors has been postponed due to weather and will be made up at a later date. Tickets are exchangeable for any future game in 2025.







