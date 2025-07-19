Locals Get First Win, 4-1 over Bennys on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore Locals picked up their first win on Saturday, topping The Bennys of Hudson Valley 4-1 after the Bennys won the first meeting in June.

The Locals took the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout from Kehden Hettiger, bringing in Elio Prado with the game's first run.

Mavis Graves came out after four innings for Jersey Shore. He allowed just two hits and no runs while striking out three. Graves has thrown four scoreless innings in each of his last two starts.

Hudson Valley tied the game in the fifth off Josh Hejka on an RBI groundout from Manuel Palencia.

The Locals took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Zach Arnold. They added two more in the seventh on an RBI double from Devin Saltiban and a SAC fly from Aroon Escobar to go up 4-1.

Brandon Beckel threw a scoreless sixth and seventh for the Locals, while Saul Teran came on for a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Renegades starter Ben Hess gave up one run in four innings.

Prado had two hits for the Locals.

The BlueClaws have won the first two games in their series with Hudson Valley and can sweep the series with a win on Sunday. The teams continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







