Blue Rocks Celery-Brate a 4-3 Victory over Aberdeen

July 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (41-47) defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds (34-54) by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday, July 19 at Frawley Stadium. With the win, Wilmington improves to 11-12 in the second half of the season.

It only took until the second inning for the 'Rocks to put a crooked number on the board. With bases loaded and two outs, Armando Cruz hit a ball up the middle to plate two runners before Sam Petersen followed up Cruz with a two-run single of his own, making it a 4-0 ballgame.

"It was good. Don't want to let a guy off the hook when he gives up a couple free passes. Cruz came up with two outs and broke through and I followed him up. It was good to punish him (Luis De Leon) for that." Petersen said.

The four-spot was all the run support Alex Clemmey needed. Fresh off an appearance in the MLB Futures Game, the lefty showed why he is a top five prospect in the Nationals organization. Clemmey dominated in his first four innings pitched, not allowing a hit while striking out four batters.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that Clemmey ran into trouble. Back-to-back singles set up first and third with no outs, when Anderson De Los Santos laid down a bunt that seemed certain to score the lead runner. Marcus Brown made an incredible play, scooping the ball up and flipping it to Caleb Lomavita who held on to the ball through a collision with the lead runner. In the next at-bat, Lomavita threw out a would-be base stealer at second base before Clemmey induced a fly out to left field to get out of the inning unscathed.

Aberdeen ended the shutout in the sixth inning. After Aron Estrada singled on a ball that caromed off Clemmey's leg and into center field, a throwing error allowed Griff O'Ferrall to score from first. Clemney struck out the next batter in what proved to be the final batter he faced, his final line reading 5 Ã¢..." innings pitched, one unearned run allowed and six strikeouts to three hits and three walks. Peyton Glavine came on in relief and got the final out of the inning.

"I thought it was good. I got ahead in the count, got some early outs and was able to put the team in a position to win." Clemmey said.

The IronBirds tacked on another run in the seventh when Lomavita committed a throwing error trying to throw a runner out at second, allowing Austin Overn to score from third.

With the score still reading 4-2 in the ninth, the Blue Rocks turned to Austin Amaral to close out the game. Despite giving up a run, Amaral was able to limit the damage and secure a 4-3 win. Clemmey got the win, his fifth on the season while Amaral earned his fifth save of the season.

The Blue Rocks will play the final game of their three-game set with Aberdeen on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







