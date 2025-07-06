Blue Rocks Clinch 3-Game Series over Jersey Shore with 3-1 Win
July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (7-8, 37-43) took home a 3-1 win in the series finale against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (5-10, 30-48) on Sunday, July 6 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.
After a 1-2-3 top of the first from Erik Tolman, Sam Petersen reached to open the bottom half of the frame after getting hit by Reese Dutton's payoff pitch. An error from BlueClaws' first baseman Kehden Hettiger advanced Petersen to third, who then scored the game's first run after Caleb Lomavita roped an RBI single back up the middle.
The Rocks added a pair of runs to their lead in their half of the third with a two-out rally. After retiring Teo Banks and Petersen for the first two outs of the inning, Dutton ran into trouble. A five-pitch walk to Jared McKenzie kept the inning alive for Cortland Lawson, who roped a ball into the left-center field gap for an RBI double and scored McKenzie. Then, Lomavita racked up his second RBI of the day and 33rd of the year with an RBI double of his own to put Wilmington up 3-0.
Tolman's day was done after four scoreless innings of work. He allowed just three base runners (two hits) and struck out four.
"The gameplan was to attack and get ahead," Tolman said. "In the first inning, I fell behind on a handful of batters, but in the second, third and fourth, I think I responded pretty well to it and started getting ahead. We got some good outs and the defense behind me made some good plays and that's all you can ask for."
Bryan Caceres entered in relief for Tolman and kept Jersey Shore off the board until the top of the sixth. The inning started with a pair of singles from Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Hettiger, and a 3-6 fielder's choice from Raylin Heredia advanced Owusu-Asiedu up to third. Then, Bryson Ware hit a sac-fly to score Owusu-Asiedu and make it a 3-1 game.
That would be the only trouble that Caceres ran into however, as those two singles in the sixth were the only hits he allowed across his two innings of work, in addition to one walk and three strikeouts.
The combination of Yeuris Jimenez and Austin Amaral tossed the final three scoreless frames of the game. The duo allowed just one walk and struck out two across their three innings.
The Blue Rocks will head to Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY, for a new series, starting Tuesday, July 8, against the Brooklyn Cyclones. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
