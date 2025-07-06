Hall Tosses 5.0 Frames of Two-Run Ball as 'Clones Fall to 'Gades, 2-1

July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite five innings of two-run ball from RHP Noah Hall and four scoreless frames from the Brooklyn bullpen, the Cyclones fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon.

The only runs Hall surrendered came on a two-run home run. The right-hander - who entered the day 3rd in the South Atlantic League in ERA - struck out five and did not walk a batter while surrendering seven hits. It's the sixth time in the last seven outings that the former South Carolina Gamecock has permitted two earned runs or less.

RHPs Saul Garcia, Ben Simon, Brett Banks and Josh Blum each tossed 1 scoreless inning of work. The quartet walked none, struck out three, and gave up just four hits.

The Cyclones also tied their franchise record with their 181st stolen base on the year, pulling even with last year's squad.

Although the Brooklyn bats collected only three base hits, CF A.J. Ewing was responsible for two himself.

The teams traded zeroes through the first three frames. In the fourth, after CF Jace Avina singled to start the frame, RF Dillon Lewis hit a line drive home run to left field to put the Renegades in front.

Brooklyn did not register a base hit until the sixth, when Ewing laced a one out double to center. The 'Clones failed to plate him though, as the next two men grounded out.

In the top of the seventh, with two outs and one on, LF Chris Suero made an outstanding diving grab in left to rob Avina of extra bases.

Brooklyn scratched across their only run in the eighth. With a runner on second and two down, Ewing roped an RBI single into right to spoil the shutout. He'd later steal third base to tie the single-season team franchise record at 181, but would not score.

In the ninth, 3B Jesus Baez doubled to start the frame. After a strikeout and flyout, DH Corey Collins drew a two-out walk to prompt a Hudson Valley pitching change. The new arm - RHP Tony Rossi - needed just one pitch to get C Ronald Hernandez to pop-up and end the game.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday at Maimonides Park at 6:00, for the first of a six-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Probable pitchers are TBA.







