Claws Fall 3-1 on Sunday in Wilmington Series Finale
July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - Caleb Lomavita had three hits and drove in two runs as Wilmington topped Jersey Shore 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium, giving the Blue Rocks two wins in the three game series with the BlueClaws.
Wilmington took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Caleb Lomavita off Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton. The Blue Rocks added two more in the third on an RBI double from Cortland Lawson and an RBI double from Lomavita.
Jersey Shore got on the board in the sixth on a SAC fly from Bryson Ware.
Blue Rocks starter Erik Tolman went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Austin Amaral threw two scoreless innings to pick up his third save with the Blue Rocks this season.
Dutton gave up three runs on six hits in three innings, walking three and striking out five. Andrew Baker followed with two scoreless innings in relief.
The BlueClaws were held to four hits in the game, two by Kehden Hettiger.
The BlueClaws head to Aberdeen for a six game series starting Tuesday night, the final series before the four-day all-star break.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2025
- Hall Tosses 5.0 Frames of Two-Run Ball as 'Clones Fall to 'Gades, 2-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short, Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 8-6 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Gonzalez's Strong Seven Innings Lead to Victory - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Tripped in Low-Scoring Affair - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Jaworsky Walks off Tourists in Extra Innings - Asheville Tourists
- Blue Rocks Clinch 3-Game Series over Jersey Shore with 3-1 Win - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Claws Fall 3-1 on Sunday in Wilmington Series Finale - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Claws Fall 3-1 on Sunday in Wilmington Series Finale
- Blue Rocks Roll to 13-1 Win over Jersey Shore on Saturday
- Thompson Shuts Door in Extras, Claws Win 7-5 in 12 on the 4th
- Claws Get Two Homers, But Fall 7-5 on July 3rd in ShoreTown
- McFarlane, Chenault, Hejka Combine for No-Hitter in Nightcap, Claws Sweep Double-Header