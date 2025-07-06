Claws Fall 3-1 on Sunday in Wilmington Series Finale

WILMINGTON, DE - Caleb Lomavita had three hits and drove in two runs as Wilmington topped Jersey Shore 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium, giving the Blue Rocks two wins in the three game series with the BlueClaws.

Wilmington took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Caleb Lomavita off Jersey Shore starter Reese Dutton. The Blue Rocks added two more in the third on an RBI double from Cortland Lawson and an RBI double from Lomavita.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the sixth on a SAC fly from Bryson Ware.

Blue Rocks starter Erik Tolman went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Austin Amaral threw two scoreless innings to pick up his third save with the Blue Rocks this season.

Dutton gave up three runs on six hits in three innings, walking three and striking out five. Andrew Baker followed with two scoreless innings in relief.

The BlueClaws were held to four hits in the game, two by Kehden Hettiger.

The BlueClaws head to Aberdeen for a six game series starting Tuesday night, the final series before the four-day all-star break.







