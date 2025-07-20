Sunday's BlueClaws, Renegades Game Postponed

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sunday's game between the BlueClaws and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and additional impending weather. Fans can exchange their tickets to any remaining 2025 BlueClaws home game. Exchanges can be made in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

Sunday's Season Ticket Holder and Kids Club Autograph session will still take place on the first base concourse beginning at 1pm, running through 145pm and all fans are welcome to participate. Additionally, our Invision Eyecare Boardwalk and New Jersey Natural Gas Mini Golf Course will be open until 2pm and with complimentary game play. Thank you for your understanding and continued support while we navigate this season's weather challenges

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Wednesday, August 20th beginning at 5:05 pm. Only one ticket is required for admission to both games that day.

Upcoming Notable Games

Thursday, July 24th - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

Friday, July 25th - Post-Game Fireworks, Christmas in July (Wingstop)

Saturday, July 26th - World's Most Autographed Baseball, Pride Night (Coca-Cola), Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series with the Chronicles of Rock and Roll

Friday, August 8th - Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, August 9th - Country Night, Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series with Tequila Rose

Saturday, August 23rd - Grateful Dead Night, Farro's Tees Summer concert Series with Splintered Sunlight

The BlueClaws will open a six game series with Wilmington starting on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale online.







