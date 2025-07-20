Hot Rods Game Notes

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods Strike Back... Bowling Green avenged their 4-3 loss on Friday with a 4-1 victory on Saturday against the Greenville Drive. Bowling Green plated three runs in the third, highlighted by a Noah Myers RBI single, lifting Bowling Green in front 4-0. TJ Nichols shut down the Drive offense going 6.0 score- less innings while fanning 10 batters. The double-digit strikeouts marks just the second time a Hot Rods pitcher has done that this season. It was also Nichols the first time, back in May, fanning a career-high 12.

Toll to Pass... The Hot Rods pitching staff has been incredible about limiting free passes. They have only surrendered 225 walks as a team in 2025. That total is top of the SAL and is 88 less than the 2nd place Hud- son Valley Renegades. The Hot Rods also lead all of minor league baseball with the fewest walks and have 29 less than the 2nd place Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate for the New York Mets. It has been the Hot Rods starters who have limited the most free passes, issuing 103 walks this year.

Sunday Shopping... Hot Rods outfielder Noah Myers has been exceptional on Sundays this year for Bowling Green. He has recorded a .311 average in the closing games of series with two three doubles, a triple, and two homers and 14 RBIs this year. He has also gotten on-base at a .380 clip with a .936 OPS.

Inning Eater... Bowling Green starter Marcus John- son has made it easy on the bullpen this season work- ing consistently on the bump. 10 of his 17 starts have gone 6.0 innings this season with only two of those starts being less than 5.0 innings. This has Johnson sitting second in the SAL in Innings pitching with 92.0, only 2.2 innings behind Wilmington's Travis Sthele. The driving force behind Johnson's success is his minor league leading 11.57 strikeout to walk ratio that has limited deep counts in all of his outings.







