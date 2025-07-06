Gonzalez's Strong Seven Innings Lead to Victory

July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers (9-6, 40-40) finished off Fourth of July week with a flourish, winning five straight games over the Winston-Salem Dash (4-11, 29-51). Jose Gonzalez (W, 2-6) capped off the series finale with a seven inning, one run performance. The Spartanburgers' offense pushed enough runs across against the Dash bullpen to support their righty starter.

Gonzalez spun three one-two-three innings and tossed 21 first pitch strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander struck out one batter in all seven innings. Gonzalez tied his career-high in innings pitched, set against Wilmington three weeks prior.

Winston-Salem starter Manuel Veloz was sharp through the first four innings, holding Hub City hitless. The Dash provided early run support in the top of the second, slapping three singles on four pitches to plate a run. Cole McConnell drove in Arxy Hernandez to put Winston-Salem ahead. Three innings later, Yeison Morrobel attacked the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fifth and launched a fastball over the right-field fence. Morrobel's second homer of the season tied the game; Veloz would finish the inning without further damage.

Carson Jacobs (L, 4-4) took over in the sixth for Winston-Salem on the mound. After a groundout from Luis Marquez, Jacobs loaded the bases on two walks and a single. An automatic ball in a three-ball count to Dylan Dreiling resulted in an RBI walk to give Hub City the lead. Another walk to Morrobel doubled the lead before the inning was over.

Hub City added to its lead in the seventh inning. With one on and two outs, Casey Cook smacked his first triple of the season to drive in a fourth run. Eric Loomis (S, 3) shut down the Dash for the final two innings. The righty reliever struck out each of his first four batters before a pair of flyouts ended the game.

The Spartanburgers carry their five-game win streak, the longest of the season, on the road next. Hub City kicks off a six-game set against the Atlanta Braves' High-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors, on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Spartanburgers return home to Fifth Third Park after the All-Star Break. Hub City hosts the Brooklyn Cyclones from July 18-20.







