Renegades Game Notes

July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (46-32, 8-6) at Brooklyn Cyclones (54-26, 8-6)

LHP Geoff Gilbert (1-0, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Hall (5-2, 2.58 ERA)

| Game 79 | Away Game 44 | Sunday, July 6, 2025 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 2 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY: Dusty's Revenge

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

HOME COOKING: The Renegades have won four of the first five games this week against Brooklyn. On Sunday, they hope to take five of six in a series for the first time since May 6-10 vs Wilmington. They won three straight games at home over the Brooklyn Cyclones to begin Independence Week. It's the first time the Renegades have won three consecutive home games since a six-game sweep vs Wilmington in April. They held Brooklyn to just four total runs in 23 innings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After four wins this week, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 7-4 record over Brooklyn. Those seven wins account for 27% of Brooklyn's losses this year, as the Cyclones enter play on Saturday 54-26.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following a win over Brooklyn on Saturdayy, Hudson Valley is 8-6 early on the second half, currently in second place in the division. The Renegades went 5-6 overall on a two-week road trip prior to this week's series. With 13 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won six, split five, and lost two.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring was outstanding on Thursday night, allowing just one run on four hits across seven strong innings. Herring induced 13 groundball outs, including two double plays. It was his eighth quality start of the season between Tampa and Hudson Valley. The former LSU Tiger leads all of MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.61 ERA this season. Herring has allowed two runs or less in 13 of 14 starts in 2025.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.54 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz continued his excellent season, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight. The right-hander didn't have a punch out until the fourth inning, but struck out seven of the last nine batters he faced. He leads the South Atlantic League with a 2.26 ERA and has eight quality starts this season. He also has 99 strikeouts to lead the SAL.

WELCOME BACK: Alexander Vargas extended his hitting streak to 14 games on Saturday, the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. If the hit streak reaches 15 games, it would be the first for a Renegade since 2019. On July 4, Vargas launched a solo home run, his fourth long ball during the streak. During this stretch, Vargas has gone 21-for-52 (.404) at the plate with four home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.138 OPS. Last week in Wilmington, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week. He went 12-for-22 (.545) at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr made history in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, throwing a seven-inning complete game shutout. He became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a seven-inning shutout since Jason McEachern on August 23, 2009. The southpaw induced nine groundball outs and struck out seven, while allowing just three hits. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last six starts. Since June 3, his ERA is 0.82 in 33 innings.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.87 ERA in 154.0 innings. Through 78 games, Hudson Valley starters have 450 punchouts in 404 innings, good for a 10.2 K/9 clip. Those 442 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 162 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game home-and home-series with the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have seen their former NY Penn League foe just once this year previously. In their final 57 games this season, Hudson Valley will play Brooklyn 18 times. The two teams split a six-game series in frigid temperatures on Coney Island in April. Brooklyn won the first-half title in the SAL North with a 46-20 record.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 181-94 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 52-19 in the seventh inning alone.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 3.9 runs per contest since June 1, hitting just .229 as a team with a .659 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning of Saturday's game at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present). The Renegades hit four grand slams in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

RELIABLE: After a rough two-week road trip, Coby Morales has come alive this week against the Cyclones. He has six hits in the series in five games, including five hits in his last three appearances. The 23-year-old is second for the team lead with 17 multi-hit outings this season.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 23-23 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are 22-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 11-10 at home since mid-May. At ShoreTown Ballpark against Jersey Shore from June 17-22, Hudson Valley won their first series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

DOUBLE DIGIT RARITY: The Hudson Valley pitching staff had a tough time last Friday against the Blue Rocks, giving up double-digit runs for just the second time in their last 120 games in a 11-0 defeat.

CRAZY EIGHT: The Renegades struck for eight runs in the fifth inning on June 25, setting a season-high for runs in an inning. It is the first time Hudson Valley has scored eight runs in an inning since August 27, 2022 vs Hickory. That contest featured a four-hit game from Jasson Dominguez, as well as an eight-run seventh inning.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in their victory on Thursday. It marked the 16th time this season that the Renegades scored nine-or-more runs, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played. In their first 77 games, the Renegades also have 21 games of 10 or more hits and 14 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.66 ERA through 79 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.40 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .188 opposing average, while striking out 311 batters in 268.1 innings. Last Wednesday, Geoff Gilbert, Chris Keane, Matt Keating, and Tony Rossi combined for seven one-run innings with seven strikeouts.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.