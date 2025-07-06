Renegades Tripped in Low-Scoring Affair

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The Renegades won five of six games over the Cyclones this week, handing Brooklyn their first series loss of the season.

In a bullpen game, the Hudson Valley staff was outstanding. They were charged with just one run on three hits. Geoff Gilbert opened with a career-high three innings, not allowing a hit. Bryce Warrecker then retired all six batters he faced across 2.0 innings, ultimately getting credited with the win.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead against Noah Hall. Jace Avina singled and Dillon Lewis ripped a two-run homer to left, his fifth High-A long ball this season and 14th overall.

After a scoreless inning from Chris Kean in the sixth, Hueston Morrill followed with 1.2 perfect innings. Morrill lowered his ERA in this season with the Renegades to 0.31 (1 ER/28.2 IP).

Brooklyn cut the Renegades lead to 2-1 in the eighth against Matt Keating. Onix Vega drew a two-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. AJ Ewing drove in Vega with an RBI single.

The Cyclones had the tying run to second and the winning run on first in the ninth inning, but Keating and Tony Rossi combined for three outs to seal a 2-1 victory. Rossi earned his third save of the season on just one pitch, getting a game-ending pop out from Ronald Hernandez.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jackson Castillo notched his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season in the 2-0 win, going 3-for-4. It was his fifth three-hit outing of 2025... Alexander Vargas finished the game 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch, extending his hitting streak to 15 straight games. It is the longest hitting streak by a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation (2021 - Present), and the second-longest by a Renegade since 2005.

After a day off on Monday, Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists. Tuesday's game is Cider Donuts: Dusty's Revenge, as the Renegades take the field as the Cider Donuts for the second time this season. It is also another Baseball Bingo Tuesday presented by People USA. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

