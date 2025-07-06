Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short, Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 8-6

July 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - A ninth-inning comeback fell short as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-6, 43-36) dropped the series finale to the Rome Emperors (6-8, 35-44), 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Rome kicked off the scoring in the third inning off Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Ambioris Tavarez drew a leadoff walk followed by a Harry Owen two-run blast, giving the Emperors a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth off Emperors starter Riley Frey. Émilien Pitre led off the frame with a single and scored on a Mac Horvath two-run homer.

Bowling Green pulled ahead in the bottom of the fifth off Rome reliever Logan Samuels. Aidan Smith singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Smith scored on a fielding error from the second baseman Tavarez.

The Emperors retook the lead in the top of the sixth with two runs charged to Hot Rods reliever Seth Chavez. Will Verdung reached on a leadoff walk, moved to second on a Tavarez hit by pitch and scored on an RBI single from Jace Grady. Tavarez scored on a go-ahead RBI single from Owen, giving Rome a 4-3 lead.

Rome added four runs in the top of the ninth off Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Patrick Clohisy and Lizandro Espinoza led off the frame with singles followed by a walk from Dalton McIntyre. Bowling Green cut down Clohisy at home on a Will Verdung force out, loading the bases for Mason Guerra. Guerra smashed a grand slam to left field, extending the Emperors lead to 8-4.

The Hot Rods countered with three in the bottom of the ninth off Emperors reliever Ryan Bourassa. Blake Robertson and Raudelis Martinez notched singles to begin the inning. Jhon Diaz tallied an RBI double followed by an Adrian Santana sacrifice fly. Diaz scored the final run of the contest on a wild pitch with Bowling Green's comeback falling just short.

Samuels (2-2) nabbed the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one strikeout across 2.0 innings. Chavez (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit with one walk over 1.2 frames. Bourassa (3) earned the four-out save despite allowing three runs on three hits.

The Hot Rods are back on the road on Tuesday to kick off a six-game set at Greensboro, beginning at 5:30 CT at First National Bank Field. Gary Gill Hill (3-6, 4.52) gets the start for Bowling Green while Greensboro's starter is to be determined.

