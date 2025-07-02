Tourists Swept in Road Doubleheader

GREENVILLE, SC - Continuing the season series of "Ville vs. Ville", the Asheville Tourists fell in two games on Wednesday night against the Greenville Drive, 3-0 and 6-3 at Fluor Field.

The Tourists (34-42) and Drive (39-37) now each have seven wins against each other on the year.

Game 1 - Greenville 3, Asheville 0

Although Asheville outhit Greenville five to three, one inning marked the difference.

During the second, Yeriel Santos (L, 0-8) gave up a bases-clearing double with two outs in the inning.

The bats' best chance came in the top of the third. Asheville loaded the bases with no one out, but two strikeouts then a flyout ended the threat.

Game 2 - Greenville 6, Asheville 3

Pitching surrendered 12 walks in six innings during the final game.

After scoring the game's first run during the opening frame, Asheville's Andrew Taylor (L, 1-1) then surrendered three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Tourists pulled to within one on a Lucas Spence homer in the fifth, but pitching gave the run back in the home half of the inning. Asheville's final run came in to score on a balk in the next frame, but it wasn't enough as the club ran out of gas.

Both clubs will see one more game this week in Greenville, then they will meet in Asheville for the final three games of the season series. Thursday's first pitch is at 6:45 p.m. ET.







