Tourists Drop Second Straight on Road

July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Held to five hits on Wednesday night, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades 4-1 at Heritage Financial Park.

The Tourists' 37-45) Walker Janek strung together a two-for-three night as the designated hitter. He also scored the only run against the Renegades (49-32) off an error during the first inning. Despite the early lead, Hudson Valley stole the show throughout the rest of the night, and its pitching dominated. Jose Guedez (L, 4-6) went seven innings as the starter. The righty allowed all Hudson Valley Runs, giving up two home runs on his five hits.

Trailing two games to none in the series, Asheville will look for its first win of the week tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET.







