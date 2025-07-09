Hot Rods Game Notes

Starting Off Strong... Bowling Green picked up a 4-2 win in the first game of the series in Greensboro. Emilien Pitre started the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. The Grasshoppers pitching staff struggled in the top of the sixth, handing the Hot Rods two runs on wild pitches, and another on a fielding error, making it 4-0. Greensboro fought back in the late innings, but Alexander Alberto logged his first save at the High-A level, locking up a 4-2 Bowling Green win.

Robertson's Rise... Blake Robertson is the most recent recipient of South Atlantic League Player of the Week. During the series against Rome, Robertson went 7-for14 (.500) with three RBIs, eight walks, and just two strikeouts. His increase in offensive production started in June, batting .344 with a .500 OBP over 11 games. During the award-winning week, Robertson raised his average from .137 to .214.

Mac on the Move... Mac Horvath leads all Hot Rods hitters, reaching base safely in his last 22 consecutive games. During this stretch, Horvath is hitting .277 (23-for-83) with one double, three homers, and 13 RBIs while walking 17 times. His average has jumped from .229 to .248, while increasing his team-lead with 13 homers.

A Tale of Two Teams... Emilien Pitre ranks second amongst SAL hitters with 83 hits during the 2025 campaign. He is trailing only Esmerlyn Valdez who collected 84 hits over 72 games with the Greensboro Grasshoppers this season. Valdez was promoted to Double-A Altoona, debuting on July 1. Pitre is not the only Hot Rods hitters to rank highly in the category. He is also joined by Adrian Santana, who is currently tied for third with Javier Rivas of Greensboro at 79 hits. This means all four of the top hit leaders in the SAL this season have belonged to Bowling Green or Greensboro.







