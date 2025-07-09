Claws Roll 14-3 in Series Opener at Aberdeen

July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws scored a season high 14 runs and Gabriel Barbosa gave up one unearned run in five innings as the BlueClaws rolled to a 14-3 win over Aberdeen on Tuesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Every BlueClaws starter had a hit and five - Aroon Escobar, Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Nick Biddison, Raylin Heredia, and Luis Caicuto - had two hits each. Eight of the nine starters drove in two runs.

Jersey Shore (6-10/31-49) took the first of six with the IronBirds (6-10/30-51) this week and leveled their season series at nine games apiece.

The BlueClaws scored three times in the second inning to take the lead. Bryson Ware singled in the first run. Luis Caicuto was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Bryan Rincon singled in another for a 3-0 lead.

Jersey Shore pushed the lead to 4-0 when Caicuto added an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. A fielder's choice groundout from Raylin Heredia in the top of the fifth gave the BlueClaws a 5-0 lead. Aberdeen got one back in the fifth on a passed ball, allowing Vance Honeycutt to score.

Bryan Rincon added a SAC fly in the sixth, and Kehden Hettiger followed with an RBI single for a 7-1 BlueClaws advantage. Nick Biddison later added an RBI single on which a second run scored on an error to make it 9-1.

Barbosa (2-0) came out after five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He walked two and fanned five. He has allowed one earned run in 10.2 innings over his first two starts with Jersey Shore.

Aroon Escobar, playing his first game with Jersey Shore, had a two run single in the seventh. Jersey Shore added two more in the eighth on an RBI single from Elio Prado and another scored on a passed ball.

Owusu-Asiedu had two hits, and scored four times, one off the club record. Elio Prado, a former IronBird, had one hit and drew three walks in the win.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2025

Claws Roll 14-3 in Series Opener at Aberdeen - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.