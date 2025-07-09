Avina Homers Twice, Carr Allows Just One over Six in 4-1 Victory

July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind standout performances by Jace Avina and Kyle Carr, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Asheville Tourists 4-1 for their seventh win in their last eight games.

With two home runs on Wednesday, Avina became the first Renegades player in franchise history to have back-to-back multi-home run games. He has four home runs, six hits, and seven RBIs in his last two games.

Kyle Carr put together another outstanding start, allowing just one unearned run on four hits in six innings. The southpaw matched a career-high with eight strikeouts. Since June 3, Carr has a 0.69 ERA in 39 innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in seven straight starts.

With his strikeout of Kenni Gomez in the top of the fourth, Carr became the Renegades' all-time strikeout leader, surpassing Matt Sauer's record of 156 set from 2021-23.

Asheville took the lead in the first off Carr. Walker Janek singled and later scored from third, when Jose Colmenares committed a throwing error on a groundball hit by Alejandro Nunez.

In the third Avina tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run, his third in the last two games.

Hudson Valley took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. After Tomas Frick was hit by a pitch, Avina launched his fourth long ball in his last six at-bats.

The Renegades added an insurance run in the seventh. Josh Moylan tripled and came home on an RBI single by Anthony Hall.

Behind Carr, minor league rehabber Michael Arias threw two scoreless innings. Tony Rossi earned his fourth save with a three-batter ninth inning to seal a 4-1 win.

POSTGAME NOTES: Avina's multi-homer game give him four home runs in a two-game stretch, tied with Everson Pereira (9/5 & 9/7/2021) and Josh Breaux (7/9 & 7/10/2021 (2)) for most homers in a two-game stretch in Renegades history.

The Renegades look for their eighth win in the last nine games on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Griffin Herring (2-1, 2.14) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Alonzo Treadwell (0-0, 2.25) takes the mound for Asheville. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Thursday's game is Union Night. The first 1,000 fans receive a Blue Renegades Replica Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Happy Hour Thursday, where $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans are available until last call, and Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts are 50% off for two hours after gates open. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record: 49-32







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.