Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Rained Out, Twin Bill Set for Thursday
July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Greensboro, North Carolina - The regularly scheduled game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 10. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning matchups starting at 4:00 PM CT. There will be approximately 40 minutes in between the conclusion of the first game and start of the second game.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Dash Build Early Lead, Drive Unable to Push Runs Across When Needed - Greenville Drive
- Brooklyn Bats Bang out 13 Runs; Steal Franchise Record 182nd Base in 13-0 Drubbing of Wilmington - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tourists Drop Second Straight on Road - Asheville Tourists
- Avina Homers Twice, Carr Allows Just One over Six in 4-1 Victory - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Rained Out, Twin Bill Set for Thursday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Tavarez, Ogans Anchor Order in Series-Opening Shutout of Hub City - Rome Emperors
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Claws Roll 14-3 in Series Opener at Aberdeen - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.