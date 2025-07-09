Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Rained Out, Twin Bill Set for Thursday

July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release


Greensboro, North Carolina - The regularly scheduled game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 10. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning matchups starting at 4:00 PM CT. There will be approximately 40 minutes in between the conclusion of the first game and start of the second game.

