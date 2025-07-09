Brooklyn Bats Bang out 13 Runs; Steal Franchise Record 182nd Base in 13-0 Drubbing of Wilmington

July 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - 1B Chris Suero clobbered his 13th home run of the season as the Cyclones offense erupted for 13 runs to halt their 3-game skid in a 13-0 shutout victory over Wilmington. The win marks Brooklyn's 9th shutout victory over the year, and is already the third time the 'Clones have defeated Wilmington by at least 13 runs this season. Brooklyn also drew a season-high 11 walks in the win.

7 of 9 Cyclones starters collected at least one base hit, including Suero, who scored three runs in addition to his two-run blast. Brooklyn also set its new single-season franchise stolen base record in the victory, as 2B A.J. Ewing nabbed the 'Clones 182nd steal of the year - in just game number 83 - topping the previous high of 181 set by last year's team.

RHP Brendan Girton was outstanding yet again for the 'Clones. The Oklahoma product logged 4.1 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits. The righty struck out four and walked only one. It's the fifth straight outing the 23-year old has permitted 1 ER or fewer.

Also of note was just how dominant the Brooklyn 'pen was in addition to Girton. LHP Ryan Ammons improved to 4-0 with the win over 1.2 scoreless, facing the minimum five batters. RHP Brett Banks faced the minimum six hitters over two frames, including a stretch of four straight strikeouts. Finally, RHP Ben Simon logged a scoreless 9th to put the finishing touches on the win.

Brooklyn got the scoring started right from the jump with a four spot in the first, sending all nine men to the plate. After Ewing led off the frame with a double, three of the next four would reach, including SS Colin Houck who reached on a fielder's choice throwing error, enabling Ewing and CF Eli Serrano to come home and score the game's first runs. From there, DH Corey Collins launched a sac fly to push the lead to 3-0. Moments later, RF Diego Mosquera clubbed an RBI base hit to make it a 4-0 game.

The 'Clones put up multiple runs yet again in the 2nd, when Suero took RHP Bryan Caceres deep for a two-run homer. It marked the first long ball Caceres had surrendered in his 17th appearance of the year.

In the fourth, Brooklyn padded its cushion. 3B Jesus Baez bolted home to score on a passed ball charged against C Caleb Lomavita, extending the lead to 7-0.

Two frames later, Blue Rocks RHP Matthew Bollenbacher tossed a wild pitch with Baez on third, enabling Brooklyn to make it 8-0.

Gilbert Gomez's squad had its largest offensive inning in the 8th against Blue Rocks RHP Yeuris Jimenez. The five run frame began with an RBI groundout from Serrano to make it 9-0. From there, a pair of bases loaded walks made it 11-0. A wild pitch then plated the 12th run of the day, before an RBI single from LF Troy Schreffler capped the five-run frame.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Joel Diaz (4-2, 3.56 ERA) takes the ball for the 'Clones. He's projected to be opposed by RHP Travis Sthele (5-3, 4.30 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.







