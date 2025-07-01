Hot Rods Game Notes

July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Final Stretch... The Hot Rods started the nine-game road trip with a series victory over the Asheville Tourists last week. They capped it off with a 13-4 victory on Sunday, receiving home runs from Ryan Spikes, Emilien Pitre, and two from Aidan Smith. Bowling Green will continue the schedule away from home, playing the first three games of the series against the Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia. This is the first time the two teams have met since the first homestand of the season, with the series ending in a split between April 8 and April 13.

Summer Slugger... Raudelis Martinez has energized the Bowling Green offense in the month of June. Since the calendar turned, Martinez is 20-for-55 (.364) with four doubles, two homers, 14 RBI, and nine walks compared to just seven strikeouts. He has raised his average from .190 to .252 over his 16 games in June. He is also enjoying an on-base streak that has stretched 13 games. His stats between June 11 and June 29 are even more impressive than the whole month, hitting .400 with 13 RBIs over that span.

Three is a Crowd... Currently, there are three Hot Rods hitters that have lined up on-base streaks of 10 games or more. Mac Horvath has the longest active streak, reaching base safely in 15 consecutive games. Raudelis Martinez, who is experiencing a phenomenal month of June, has built up a streak of 13 games. Emilien Pitre is the newest member to join the active streak, getting to 10 games on Sunday. Pitre also holds the longest on-base streak in the SAL this season, reaching in 32 consecutive games between April 11 and May 21.

Gary's Next Go-Around... Gary Gill Hill has bounced back in June, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.04 ERA over four starts. His last outing was one of his most impressive of the season, allowing two runs over 7.0 innings. It was the most efficient outing we have seen from a Hot Rods start this year, finishing his 7.0 frames on 72 pitches with 56 strikes. He walked none while striking out seven, falling just one short of his season-high, where he struck out eight against Jersey Shore on June 7 at Bowling Green Ballpark.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.