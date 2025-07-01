Renegades-Cyclones Game Postponed

July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Tuesday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to inclement weather at Heritage Financial Park.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday consisting of two seven-inning games. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Gates will open at 4:30. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 regular season Renegades game subject to availability.







