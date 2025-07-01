Cyclones, Renegades Rained Out; Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Tuesday evening against the Hudson Valley Renegades from Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each contest will be seven innings in length.
Tuesday's scheduled starter, RHP Nate Dohm (1-1, 2.08), the New York Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones in the lid-lifter of the doubleheader. RHP Will Watson (0-0, 1.96) - the Mets' No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to get the ball for Brooklyn in game two. Hudson Valley's probable starter for Tuesday, RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 4.32) - the New York Yankees' No. 3 farmhand per MLB Pipeline - is projected to start the opener. LHP Kyle Carr (2-5, 2.86) - the Yankees' No. 18 prospect - is slated to start the nightcap. Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 4:50 p.m.
