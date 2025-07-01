Grasshoppers Fall 5-2 to IronBirds in a Rain-Shortened Complete Game on Tuesday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds, 5-2, in a rain-shortened complete game on Tuesday, July 1, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the IronBirds improved to 5-5 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers dropped to 7-3. Aberdeen outhit Greensboro 8-4 despite committing three errors.

Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. led the way for the Grasshoppers, going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Will Taylor, Javier Rivas, and P.J. Hilson each contributed a hit for Greensboro.

For the IronBirds, Thomas Sosa paced the offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Aneudis Mordan also went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored, while Griff O'Ferrall, Aron Estrada, Anderson De Los Santos, and Leandro Arias added hits.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed took the loss for Greensboro, falling to 0-2 on the season. He allowed four hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out two in two innings of work.

Left-handed pitcher Juan Rojas earned the win for Aberdeen, improving to 2-6. Rojas struck out five and allowed four hits and two earned runs across five innings pitched.

The Grasshoppers are back in action against the IronBirds at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6:30pm for White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

