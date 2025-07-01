Series Opener at Winston-Salem Postponed

July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Spartanburgers and Dash were primed for an exciting start to the July Fourth week, but Mother Nature put a damper on the fun. After plenty of offense through the first two innings and change, Hub City (4-5, 35-39) and Winston-Salem (3-6, 28-46) were forced to pause in the top of the third Tuesday due to inclement weather. The 'Burgers led 4-3 at the time of the stoppage.

Hub City quickly started the scoring against Dash starter Manuel Veloz. Malcolm Moore worked a one-out walk, Arturo Disla singled and the pair executed a double steal. Disla took off on a delayed dash for second base, and as the throw traveled to the base, Moore broke home safely.

The lead would only last an inning. Leandro Lopez struck out two in the first, but after the offense failed to capitalize on two second inning hits, Winston-Salem rebounded in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Alec Makarewicz singled in Samuel Zavala, Matt Hogan tripled to plate Makarewicz, and Terrell Tatum executed a squeeze bunt to score Hogan. The Dash led 3-1 after two innings.

As the third inning progressed, the skies darkened, and gusts of wind shook the trees around Truist Stadium. Hub City mounted an offensive against Veloz, thanks to a fielders' choice and two walks. With two outs, Quincy Scott hammered a 2-2 slider into the left-center field gap, clearing the bases and bumping the 'Burgers in front, 4-3. The game was quickly stopped afterwards.

When play resumes Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, Hub City will begin with John Taylor at bat, Scott on second base and one out remaining in the top of the third. The Spartanburgers and Dash will finish the full nine-inning game, then play a seven-inning showdown shortly afterwards. LHP Josh Trentadue (1-2, 1.32 ERA) and LHP Christian Oppor (0-3, 4.56 ERA) are the projected starters for game two.

The Spartanburgers return home for three games against the Dash, starting Friday with a Fourth of July celebration. Game time is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET with the City of Spartanburg's Red, White, and Boom celebration to follow the game's conclusion. Fans who have purchased a ticket to the game will have first access to the field to watch the fireworks.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.