Tuesday's BlueClaws Game Rained Out, Double-Header on Wednesday
July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tuesday's game between the BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been postponed due to rain. The teams will play a double-header on Wednesday at 5:05 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm. Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 BlueClaws regular season home game.
Tickets can be exchanged on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2 or in person at the BlueClaws Box Office.
Upcoming Promotional Highlights
Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Celebration
Friday, July 18th - Star Wars Night
Saturday, July 19th - Bennys/Locals Game
Friday, July 25th - Christmas in July
Saturday, July 26th - Pride Night
Sunday, July 27th - Space Day with Orion Kerkering Bobblehead Giveaway
