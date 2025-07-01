Tuesday's BlueClaws Game Rained Out, Double-Header on Wednesday

July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tuesday's game between the BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been postponed due to rain. The teams will play a double-header on Wednesday at 5:05 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm. Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 BlueClaws regular season home game.

Tickets can be exchanged on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2 or in person at the BlueClaws Box Office.

Upcoming Promotional Highlights

Thursday, July 3rd - Independence Week Celebration

Friday, July 18th - Star Wars Night

Saturday, July 19th - Bennys/Locals Game

Friday, July 25th - Christmas in July

Saturday, July 26th - Pride Night

Sunday, July 27th - Space Day with Orion Kerkering Bobblehead Giveaway







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.