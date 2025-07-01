Offense Slows in 3-0 Series-Opening Loss to Emperors

July 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Mac Horvath extended his on-base streak to 16 games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-4, 40-34) offense was held quite in a 3-0 loss to the Rome Emperors (4-5, 33-41) on Tuesday at Advent Health Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

The Emperors plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Patrick Clohisy singled and stole second. Mason Guerra singled to right, scoring Clohisy, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

Rome added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against Gill Hill. Lizandro Espinoza worked a one-out walk, and Clohisy put runners on first and second with a bunt single. Will Verdung doubled, scoring Espinoza, making it 2-0 Rome.

Another run came around to score for the Emperors in the bottom of the seventh inning against Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd. Clohisy collected a one-out double and stole third base. Mason Guerra grounded into a fielder's choice, and Clohisy was safe on the play at the plate, increasing the Rome lead to 3-0.

The offense was slow to pick up for Bowling Green and couldn't muster any offense the rest of the way, ending in a 3-0 Rome victory.

Logan Samuels (1-2) earned the win, going 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two. Gill Hill (3-6) was given the loss, tossing 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out four. Ryan Bourassa (2) picked up the save, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 3.22) against Rome LHP Herick Hernandez (1-4, 4.84).

