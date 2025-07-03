Hot Rods Pull off 7-5 Win over Rome in 11 Innings

July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-5, 41-35) held strong, capturing a 7-5 win in an extra-inning thriller against the Rome Emperors (5-6, 34-42) on Thursday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

The Hot Rods scored the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning against Emperors starter Jacob Kroeger. With two outs, Emilien Pitre doubled, and Mac Horvath drove him in with a single, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

Rome responded in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green starter Andres Galan. Dalton McIntyre singled and stole second base. Two outs later, Keshawn Ogans score him on a base hit, tying the game 1-1.

Another run came in to score for Bowling Green in the top of the eighth inning against Rome reliever Samuel Strickland. With two outs, Horvath reach on an error from Strickland. Noah Myers singled, and Blake Robertson singled to center to score Pitre, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Rome tied the game again in the bottom of. The eight on a run-scoring double play off the bat of Will Verdung, evening the game at 2-2.

The game needed extra innings to find a winner. In the top of the 10th, the Hot Rods plated two runs on singles from Pitre and Raudelis Martinez, giving the Hot Rods a 4-2 lead. Rome answered with two runs on a Martinez throwing error and a balk, tying the game 4-4.

Bowling Green plated three additional runs in the top of the 11th against Rome reliever William Silva. Jhon Diaz started as the extra-innings runner at second, and Adrian Santana singled, putting runners on the corners. Aidan Smith roped a two-run double to left, lifting the Hot Rods back into the lead, 6-4. Pitre brought in Smith on another base hit, increasing the lead to 7-4. Rome scored one run in the ninth, but that was all the offense they could find, ending in a 7-5 Hot Rods win.

Junior William (3-1) earned the win, allowing three unearned runs on no hits, walking two and striking out two. Silva (1-1) was given the loss, surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (7-3, 4.02) against Rome RHP Garrett Baumann (2-4, 3.53).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.