Renegades Game Notes

July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (44-31, 6-5) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (53-24, 7-4)

LHP Griffin Herring (1-1, 2.36 ERA) vs. RHP Brendan Girton (3-1, 2.87 ERA)

| Game 76 | Home Game 35 | Thursday, July 3, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Game: Independence Day Celebration with MEGA Fireworks Show

Game Information can be found on the Renegades Press Room:

2025 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP: The Renegades earned their first doubleheader sweep of the season on Wednesday over the Brooklyn Cyclones. With the two victories, the Renegades improved to 4-4 in doubleheader games this season. They held Brooklyn to just three total runs in 14 innings.

NEW BEGINNINGS: After two wins over Brooklyn on Wednesday, Hudson Valley improved to 6-5 early on the second half. The Renegades went 5-6 overall on a two-week road trip prior to this week's series. With 13 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won six, split five, and lost two.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr made history in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, throwing a seven-inning complete game shutout. He became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a seven-inning shutout since Jason McEachern on August 23, 2009. The southpaw induced nine groundball outs and struck out seven, while allowing just three hits. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last six starts. Since June 3, his ERA is 0.82 in 33 innings.

WELCOME BACK: Alexander Vargas extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday, the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. In game 1, Vargas launched a three-run homer, his third long ball during the streak. During the hit streak, Vargas has gone 18-for-41 (.439) at the plate with 11 RBIs and a 1.197 OPS. was announced as the. Last week in Wilmington, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week. He went 12-for-22 (.545) at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.83) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.73 ERA in 135.0 innings. Through 75 games, Hudson Valley starters have 431 punchouts in 385 innings, good for a 10.2 K/9 clip. Those 431 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB including AAA teams. The staff has also issued just 150 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning of Saturday's game at Jersey Shore, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present). The Renegades hit four grand slams in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 3.9 runs per contest since June 1, hitting just .225 as a team with a .652 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

DOUBLE DIGIT RARITY: The Hudson Valley pitching staff had a tough time on Friday against the Blue Rocks, giving up double-digit runs for just the second time in their last 120 games in a 11-0 defeat. The Renegades hadn't allowed 10-or-more runs since May 21 vs Winston-Salem.

CRAZY EIGHT: The Renegades struck for eight runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday, setting a season-high for runs in an inning. It is the first time Hudson Valley has scored eight runs in an inning since August 27, 2022 vs Hickory. That contest featured a four-hit game from Jasson Dominguez, as well as an eight-run seventh inning.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 173-92 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 50-18 in the seventh inning alone.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring had his most difficult start as a pro on Friday, allowing five earned runs in three innings. Herring had allowed eight total runs through his first 12 pro starts. Friday's game was the first time Herring was charged with more than two runs in a start. The Yankees No. 25 prospect still has seven quality starts this season.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 12 hits in their victory on Thursday. It marked the 16th time this season that the Renegades scored nine-or-more runs, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played. In their first 69 games, the Renegades also have 20 games of 10 or more hits and 14 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits.

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game home-and home-series with the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have seen their former NY Penn League foe just once this year previously. In their final 57 games this season, Hudson Valley will play Brooklyn 18 times. The two teams split a six-game series in frigid temperatures on Coney Island in April. They will play 12 games against one another in the month of August. Brooklyn won the first-half time in the SAL North with a 46-20 record. Hudson Valley also faced Brooklyn 24 times in 2024.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz dealt with some defensive mistakes behind him on Sunday, but allowed just one earned runs across 4.2 innings while striking out six. In the month of June, Rodriguez allowed just three total earned runs across 28.2 innings, a 0.94 ERA. The right-hander leads the SAL in ERA with a 2.47 mark and is also first in strikeouts with 91 this season. He has six quality starts to lead the team.

RECENT STRUGGLES: Following a 23-9 start to the season, the Renegades have gone 21-22 since. After losing just 19 total games at Heritage Financial Park in 2024, the Renegades are 21-13 at home so far this season. They have gone 10-10 at home since mid-May. At ShoreTown Ballpark against Jersey Shore from June 17-22, Hudson Valley won their first series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

LENGTH: Josh Grosz continues to display an ability to pitch deep into games. On Saturday, Grosz tossed 7.1 innings, becoming the first Renegades pitcher to throw more than seven innings this season. No Hudson Valley starter has recorded at least one out in the seventh inning since Drew Thorpe threw eight innings on July 22, 2023. It's the fourth time Grosz has gone seven innings this season, and the fifth time in the last six starts that he has thrown at least six frames.

BOMBS AWAY: The Renegades set a season-high with five home runs on June 20, including three balls alone in the second inning. It is the first time since April 30, 2023 that Hudson Valley has hit three home runs in an inning, and the first time since June 23, 2024 that they have hit five home runs in a game.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has built a current nine-game hitting streak where's he's hitting .375 with seven RBIs. It is his second straight 8+ game hitting streak in High-A already this year. In 34 games with the Renegades, the infielder is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and an .884 OPS.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.70 ERA through 75 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.32 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .189 opposing average, while striking out 302 batters in 260.1 innings. On Wednesday, Geoff Gilbert, Chris Keane, Matt Keating, and Tony Rossi for seven one-run innings with seven strikeouts.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.