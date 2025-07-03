Grasshoppers Offense Leads the Way in a 9-5 Win over the IronBirds

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds, 9-5, on Thursday afternoon at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 9-3 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season, while the IronBirds fell to 5-7. Greensboro outhit Aberdeen 8-6, as the IronBirds committed two errors in the field.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson led the Grasshoppers' offense, going a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Konnor Griffin, Will Taylor, Lonnie White Jr., Javier Rivas, Titus Dumitru, and Geovanny Planchart.

Aberdeen was paced by infielder Aron Estrada, who went 2-for-5 with three RBI. Leandro Arias followed with a 2-for-2 outing, including a home run, one RBI, and three runs scored. Griff O'Ferrall and Aneudis Mordan also contributed hits for the IronBirds.

Right-handed pitcher Hun-Leng Chang earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 4-3 on the season. Chang tossed five innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out five. Carlos Jimenez recorded his second hold of the year, and Landon Tomkins notched his eighth save of the season.

Left-handed pitcher Luis De Leon took the loss for the IronBirds, dropping to 1-2. De Leon pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering five hits, four earned runs, and three walks while tallying seven strikeouts.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, July 8, against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at 6:30PM for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

