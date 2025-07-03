'Clones Can't Capture Thursday Night Win; Fall to Renegades, 4-1
July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Despite the first multi-hit game at the High-A level for DH Corey Collins, the Cyclones mustered just four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Renegades on Thursday night. The defeat marks Brooklyn's third straight, before the home-and-home series flips to Brooklyn tomorrow.
LHP Griffin Herring kept Brooklyn bats in check all night. Herring - who entered the day as Minor League Baseball's ERA leader amongst qualifiers - chucked seven innings of one run ball. The southpaw allowed just four hits, struck out four and walked three.
The Renegades got the scoring underway in the bottom of the third. With runners on first and second and two outs, 1B Coby Morales singled home a run on a grounder through the right side. After the next batter walked, RHP Brendan Girton's day came to a close. The righty took the loss, allowing one run over 2.2 frames, while walking five.
RHP Hoss Brewer came on and got 3B Alexander Vargas to flyout to get out of the inning with only the one run across.
Hudson Valley had its biggest offensive inning in the 5th. After back-to-back singles off of RHP Joel Diaz to start the frame, Morales came through again with his second RBI base hit of the day to extend the Renegades lead to 2-0.
Later in the frame, an interference error by 1B Ronald Hernandez on a pickoff attempt allowed both base runners to advance to second and third, before LF Jace Avina launched a sac fly to plate Hudson Valley's third run of the night and make it 3-0.
Brooklyn scored its only run of the night in the 7th. After a double from 2B Marco Vargas started the frame, he'd advance to 2nd on a wild pitch. Then, Collins brought him home with his second hit of the day. Brooklyn did not scratch across anything further.
The 'Gades got the run back in the home half of the 7th, when Vargas laced a single to center, scoring Morales.
The Hudson Valley bullpen took the ball the rest of the way, as RHP Hueston Morrill (hold) and RHP Matt Keating (save) fired a scoreless 8th and 9th inning, respectively. Brooklyn brought the tying run to the plate with two outs and men on the corners in the 9th, but RF Jefrey De Los Santos flied out to end the ballgame.
The Cyclones and Renegades ring in the back half of the home-and-home on Friday night on Coney Island. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. RHP R.J Gordon takes the ball for Brooklyn (4-2, 2.74 ERA). He'll be opposed by RHP Josh Grosz (4-6, 3.69 ERA).
