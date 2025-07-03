Pitching Leads the Way in Tourists Win
July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Bouncing back after two setbacks yesterday, the Asheville Tourists defeated the Greenville Drive 3-2 at Fluor Field on Thursday night.
Juan Bello (W, 4-4) and Jose Gudez (Sv, 1) starred for the Tourists (35-42) tonight. Getting the start, Bello went five innings, allowing just a run while whiffing a season high eight men. Guedez saw one less frame, but struck out five while surrendering one run.
The bats jumped on the Drive (39-38) for two men in the fourth inning. Plating the first runs of the night for either side, Kenni Gomez and Reylin Perez each brought one home.
Up 2-1 in the eighth, Walker Janek picked up a big insurance run by drilling a ball over the left center field wall for his fifth blast of the year.
Asheville returns home tomorrow to continue the series against the Drive, after the first three games were played on the road. Fourth of July fireworks by Spectrum will blast after the contest concludes at McCormick Field, with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Claws Get Two Homers, But Fall 7-5 on July 3rd in ShoreTown - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- 'Clones Can't Capture Thursday Night Win; Fall to Renegades, 4-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Drive Fall Short Despite Home Run Fireworks from White & Bleis - Greenville Drive
- Record Crowd Sees Another Renegades Win - Hudson Valley Renegades
- A Pre-Firework Show Falls Just Short for Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hot Rods Pull off 7-5 Win over Rome in 11 Innings - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Pitching Leads the Way in Tourists Win - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Offense Leads the Way in a 9-5 Win over the IronBirds - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Former Spartanburgers Outfielder Keith Jones II Named SAL Player of the Month - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Dash Split Twin Bill in the Triad - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game July 3 Sold Out, Fans Invited to Inaugural Stars & Stripes Spectacular July 4 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.