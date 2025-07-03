Pitching Leads the Way in Tourists Win

GREENVILLE, SC - Bouncing back after two setbacks yesterday, the Asheville Tourists defeated the Greenville Drive 3-2 at Fluor Field on Thursday night.

Juan Bello (W, 4-4) and Jose Gudez (Sv, 1) starred for the Tourists (35-42) tonight. Getting the start, Bello went five innings, allowing just a run while whiffing a season high eight men. Guedez saw one less frame, but struck out five while surrendering one run.

The bats jumped on the Drive (39-38) for two men in the fourth inning. Plating the first runs of the night for either side, Kenni Gomez and Reylin Perez each brought one home.

Up 2-1 in the eighth, Walker Janek picked up a big insurance run by drilling a ball over the left center field wall for his fifth blast of the year.

Asheville returns home tomorrow to continue the series against the Drive, after the first three games were played on the road. Fourth of July fireworks by Spectrum will blast after the contest concludes at McCormick Field, with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m. ET.







