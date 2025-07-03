Dash Split Twin Bill in the Triad

July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Mother nature stretched the series opener between the Winston-Salem Dash (29-47) and Hub City Spartanburgers (36-40) across two days, but when the last out was recorded it was the Dash who got the better of the Spartanburgers, 6-4 in game one.

Later in the day on Wednesday, it was Hub City who got the best of Winston-Salem by a 2-1 count.

When the Dash and Hub City took the field on Tuesday, looming clouds joined the two teams. An hour after the first pitch on Tuesday, with the score 4-3 in favor of Hub City, the two parted ways until Wednesday due to rain.

Over 22 hours later, Jeral Perez sent the fifth pitch of the opening contest on Wednesday over the left field wall to knot the game at 4-4.

Later, in the sixth, a pair of runs scored on a Samuel Zavala double to extend the lead to 6-4 in favor of Winston-Salem who went on to win game one by that score.

The delay proved helpful for the Dash as they went on to outscore the Spartanburgers 3-0 after game one resumed on Wednesday.

Action got started quickly for the Spartanburgers in the top of the first on Tuesday. With runners at the corners, a double steal from Arturo Disla, who made it to second, and Malcolm Moore, who scored, brought home the game's first run and gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead after just half an inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Dash found a response. Alec Makarewicz roped a single into right center field and singled in Zavala from second base to tie the game. The next batter, Matt Hogan, kept the rally alive with a two-strike, RBI triple into the right field corner that scored Makarewicz from first. On the very next pitch, Terrell Tatum laid down a bunt for an infield single and brought in Hogan to cap off the three-run frame.

With the 3-1 lead, the Dash ran into some trouble at the top of the third. After a well-timed double play to put two away, Hub City strung together a pair of walks to load the bases. With clouds looming and thunder clapping, Quincy Scott roped a bases-clearing double into the left-center field gap and gave the Spartanburgers the 4-3 lead.

Moments after Scott stepped on second, the sky opened up in Winston-Salem, and both teams retreated to their respective dugouts. The delay occurred just under an hour after first pitch and postponed the game until Wednesday.

When the two teams met again on a much more favorable weather day, Jake Peppers toed the rubber with Scott back on second and the lead still in favor of the Spartanburgers. On the other side, Hub City sent out Josh Sanders in relief.

Four pitches into the offensive afternoon for Winston-Salem, Perez uncorked his 14th home run of the season over the left field wall to knot the game at 4-4.

The Dash offense stayed hot and poured on two more in the bottom of the sixth. After back to back walks to Perez and Braden Montgomery, Zavala smoked a double into the left field corner that brought them both in to score and make it a 6-4 Dash lead.

The two run cushion proved enough as Morris Austin picked up his first save of the season behind 1.0 inning of perfect baseball. Peppers (2-3), who picked up the game after the postpone, cruised through 2.1 innings of work only allowing a single hit.

It was then a quick turn around for both squads who headed into a seven-inning game 45 minutes after the final pitch of game one.

Both starting pitchers brought their A game for game two on Wednesday night.

Christian Oppor and Josh Trentadue combined for 17 strikeouts, 10 and seven respectively, and 9.0 innings of baseball.

Trentadue's seven strikeouts matched a season high while Oppor set a new High A season high fanning 10 Spartanburgers without allowing a walk.

Both pitchers also made efficient work throughout. Oppor got through 5.0 innings while Trentadue got through 4.0 innings, both throwing 69 pitches.

The two teams were locked in a 0-0 deadbolt until the fifth inning. It wasn't until the top of the frame that the first runs came across to score.

On a 3-1 count, Julian Brock launched a two-run home run deep into the night sky to give Hub City the 2-0 ledger. The long ball was the lone blemish on Oppor's stat line, and proved to be the difference.

Hub City went to the bull pen first in the bottom of the fifth. Victor Simeon came in and immediately ran into trouble. After an eight pitch Wilber Sanchez walk, a costly throwing error allowed runners to advance to second and third. To follow, Tatum drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.

Before the next batter even stepped into the box, Simeon balked and allowed Sanchez to score to cut the deficit to 2-1.

After getting the next two batters to fly out without advancing the runners, Montgomery stepped in with two runners in scoring position.

The switch-hitting center fielder came up empty on three pitches and Dash stranded the tying and go-ahead runners on base.

In the end, the Dash left five on base and went 0-4 with runners in scoring position. Winston-Salem only recorded one hit in the contest. The lock down performance in the fifth gave Simeon the win after his 1.0 inning of work.

It was then the Dash's turn to turn to the bullpen. Vince Vannelle entered looking to keep the deficit where it was at 2-1, and the righty was successful. Vannelle went 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball and did not allow a hit to the Hub City bats.

Chasing the one run deficit in the bottom of the seventh, the Dash could not get to Joey Danielson who picked up the save after 2.0 innings of relief work.

In the end, Oppor (0-3) took the tough luck loss after 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits. On the other side, Trentadue went 4.0 innings of one hit baseball, but did not factor into the win.

Amidst the stellar pitching, Spartanburgers manager, Chad Comer, was ejected from the game in the top of the fourth for arguing a call at third base. Dylan Dreiling was tagged out on a stolen base attempt. Comer voiced his frustration to the field umpire Richy Arredondo and was ejected from the contest.

Prior to the ejection, Comer had also argued a strike call on Yeison Morrobel. On a pitch near the hands of the Spartanburger right fielder, but instead of a hit-by-pitch, home plate umpire William Paschal called a foul ball and the at bat continued. Morrobel would strike out to end the at bat.

The Dash and Hub City will meet for one final game in the Triad Thursday, July 3, before the two finish the six game set in Spartanburg for the fourth of July weekend.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.