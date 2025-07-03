Renegades Game July 3 Sold Out, Fans Invited to Inaugural Stars & Stripes Spectacular July 4

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that their game on July 3 against the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park is officially sold out with no tickets remaining. Fans can still find their fun at Heritage Financial Park this Independence Day with the inaugural Stars & Stripes Spectacular presented by Central Hudson Gas & Electric on Friday, July 4 from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Stars & Stripes Spectacular presented by Central Hudson is a new festival that is sure to be the biggest Independence Day party in the Hudson Valley featuring live music, games, delicious food and fun for the entire family. The night will be capped off with a MEGA Stars & Stripes Spectacular Fireworks Show.

Live music will be provided by DJ Xavier (5 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.) with headliners The Hype performing from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. Free activities for the entire family will be set up on the field and throughout the ballpark including inflatables, a mini Home Run Derby, a face painter and balloon artists, a patriotic photo booth, a catch on the field, and many more.

Additionally, there will be a Cornhole Tournament in the Sloop Brewing Company Beer Balcony, and an Uncle Sam Look-A-Like Contest with the chance to win prizes. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and guests can also make their own tie-dye shirts at The Den Pro Shop for just $20 (while supplies last).

Fans can purchase tickets for the Stars & Stripes Spectacular presented by Central Hudson. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 & under, and children under 3 get in free. Through July 3, fans can purchase a Family Four Pack to the Event for $40 including four tickets and $20 in loaded value for use at the event. Parking for the event is $5 in advance and $10 the day of. All prices do not include additional taxes and fees.







