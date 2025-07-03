Former Spartanburgers Outfielder Keith Jones II Named SAL Player of the Month

July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - MiLB and the South Atlantic League have named former Spartanburgers outfielder Keith Jones II June SAL Player of the Month. Jones, who was promoted to Double-A Frisco on July 1, posted a 1.054 OPS and clocked five home runs in 24 games.

"Keith is extremely deserving of this honor," said Hub City manager Chad Comer. "He found a way to contribute every single night not just on the offensive side but defensively as well."

In June, Jones led the league in OPS, doubles (9) and slugging percentage (.614). The lefty ripped off a 10-game hit streak from June 3-13, the first double-digit hit streak in Hub City franchise history. Jones had multiple knocks in seven June games. The former New Mexico State Aggie won South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 3-8 after seven extra-base hits in Greensboro.

After his torrid tear through June, the Rangers' ninth-round pick was promoted to Frisco on July 1. In two Double-A games, Jones has already blasted a home run and a triple.

Jones is the second player to win SAL monthly honors. David Davalillo won May SAL Pitcher of the Month before his promotion to Frisco.

The Spartanburgers return home for three games against the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A Affiliate of the White Sox, starting Friday with a Fourth of July celebration. Game time is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET with the City of Spartanburg's Red, White, and Boom celebration to follow the game's conclusion. Fans who have purchased a ticket to the game will have first access to the field to watch the fireworks.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.