Hot Rods Game Notes

Wednesday Woes... The Hot Rods broke up a 16.0 inning scoreless streak at the plate, but it wasn't enough to overcome a ninth-inning rally from the Emperors, losing 4-3 on Wednesday. Rome led 1-0 until Bowling Green plated two runs in the top of the seventh. Mac Horvath singled in a run, and an error allowed another run to score, putting the Hot Rods ahead 2-1. Emilien Pitre helped out in the ninth, doubling and scoring on consecutive wild pitches, making it 3-1. A three-run ninth inning for the Emperors ending with a walk-off sacrifice fly from Jace Grady, giving Rome a 4-3 win.

Streaks on a Plane... Mac Horvath has the longest active on-base streak for any Hot Rods hitter currently. He has reached base in 17 consecutive games, extending his streak on Wednesday in Rome. This stretch began on June 7, and over the 17 games, Horvath is hitting .254 (16-for-63) with one double, two homers, eight RBI, and 13 walks. He has also had an uptick in stolen bases, swiping 13 bags during this streak.

Third Time is the Charm... Hayden Snelsire tossed 7.0 innings of one-run baseball in Wednesday's loss in Rome. This marks the third time this season that a Hot Rods starter has gone 7.0 innings. It is the second time this road trip that a starter has done so, with the last being Gary Gill Hill's 7.0 inning performance against the Asheville Tourists. The only other pitcher in this exclusive club for the Hot Rods is TJ Nichols, hurling 7.0 strong frames against the Winston-Salem Dash on June 14.

Galan Gets a Chance... After joining the Hot Rods on Wednesday, Andres Galan receives the starting nod on Thursday. He has spent the majority of his season in Single-A Charleston, posting a 4-1 record and a 2.12 ERA over six games with five starts. Galan has worked through 34.0 innings, striking out 28 batters while walking just 11. The righty, a California Golden Bear in his college years, is spending his first season in the Rays organization after signing on July 25, 2024.







