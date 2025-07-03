Claws Get Two Homers, But Fall 7-5 on July 3rd in ShoreTown

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws got home runs from Nick Biddison and Avery Owusu-Asiedu but Wilmington spoiled the July 3rd party with a 7-5 win over Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore took two of three in the series from Wilmington, before they play three more in Delaware starting on Friday.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on an opposite field home run by Biddison, his first home run with Jersey Shore since arriving last Friday.

Wilmington, however, burst clear for four runs in the third inning, capped by a three run home run by TJ White off Jersey Shore starter Casey Steward.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled home a run for Jersey Shore in the bottom of the third. Wilmington, however, added three more in the fourth inning, all with two outs. Cortland Lawson had an RBI double with Caleb Lomavita following with an RBI single. White added another RBI single, and suddenly the Blue Rocks had a 7-2 lead.

Jersey Shore rallied in the sixth. Owusu-Asiedu homered and Elio Prado added an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-4. At that point, the game was delayed by rain by 1 hour and 10 minutes. After the delay, Zach Arnold singled in a run off Austin Amaral, but Teo Banks threw out Elio Prado at the plate for the second out. Joel Dragoo popped out to end the inning and keep it a 7-5 game.

Austin Amaral got through the eighth inning before Miguel Gomez threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save of the year.

Cristhian Tortosa, Jose Pena, Erubiel Armenta (two innings), and Andrew Baker combined for five scoreless innings for Jersey Shore in relief.

Biddison, Owusu-Asiedu, and Kenden Hettiger had two hits apiece for Jersey Shore. BlueClaws starter Casey Steward took the loss, allowing seven runs in four innings.

The teams will continue their series in Wilmington on Friday night. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







