Record Crowd Sees Another Renegades Win

July 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In front of a Heritage Financial Park record crowd of 6,203 fans, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned their third straight win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night 4-1.

Griffin Herring was tremendous in a bounce-back performance, allowing one run on four hits across 7.0 innings while picking up the win. He induced 13 groundball outs, and has eight quality starts this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley. Herring leads Minor League Baseball with a 1.61 ERA on the season.

The Renegades opened the scoring with a run in the third. Brenny Escanio singled and stole second. Coby Morales drove in Escanio with an RBI single.

In the fifth, Hudson Valley extended their lead to 3-0. Anthony Hall and Jackson Castillo hit back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Morales then recorded his second RBI single of the night, bringing in Hall. Castillo later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jace Avina.

Brooklyn got its lone run in the top of the seventh. Marco Vargas doubled and scored on a Corey Collins infield single to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Renegades added another run. Morales doubled with two outs for his third hit of the night, and Alexander Vargas singled him home two batters later. With that knock Vargas extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League.

Hueston Morrill and Matt Keating threw scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to finish off the 4-1 victory for the Renegades. Keating earned his first save of the season.

The series between the Renegades and Cyclones shifts to Brooklyn on Friday night. First pitch at Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:40 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Josh Grosz (4-3, 3.69) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP R.J. Gordon (4-2, 2.74) gets the start for Brooklyn. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists. Tuesday's game is Cider Donuts: Dusty's Revenge, as the Renegades take the field as the Cider Donuts for the second time this season. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

