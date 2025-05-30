Dash Comeback Falls One Swing Short in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC - Winston-Salem (16-31) comeback falls short as the Dash drop game two of the series against Hub City (25-22) by a 7-6 final.

In a one-run game, with runners at the corners and two outs in the top of the ninth, the Dash had a chance to complete a second straight comeback of the series in Spartanburg. Down 7-6 and one swing away from completely flipping the script, Winston-Salem's rally came to a halt as Wes Kath went down on strikes, sealing a narrow loss to Hub City on Wednesday night.

Winston-Salem looked to spoil their opponents' late lead for a fourth time in as many games. The Dash found themselves in a 6-1 hole as they entered the top of the sixth inning.

Matt Hogan started to chip away at the lead with a leadoff triple to start the frame. Before the next pitch, Hogan came in to score after Dylan MacLean balked to cut the deficit to 6-2.

In the seventh, Jeral Perez launched his 11th home run of the year over the left center field fence at Fifth Third Park. The two-run shot pulled the Dash within two and made it a 6-4 contest.

The very next inning, Jordan Sprinkle poked a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Alec Makarewicz to score and got Winston-Salem back within a run, 6-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jake Peppers would run into some trouble. After a bases-loaded walk to Casey Cook that allowed Julian Brock to score and extended the Hub City ledger to 7-5.

With the bases still loaded, the Dash got out of the jam with a well-timed double play. A groundball was chopped off the bat of Dylan Dreiling into the glove of Sprikle at second. The Dash second baseman took it to the bag himself and fired a relay throw across to Makarewicz at first to close the book on the threat and kept it a 7-5 ball game.

With work to do in the ninth, the Dash wasted no time, Cole McConnell took the second pitch of the frame over the right field fence to make it a one-run game once again, 7-6.

With runners at the corners and two outs, the Dash's magic fell just short as Kath fell on strikes.

Christian Oppor (0-2) took the loss for Winston-Salem. He gave up four runs on three hits across 3.1 innings of work. In his second High-A start of the season, the righty did show promise and fanned four batters.

On the other side, Joey Danielson (2-1) earned the win. The Hub City reliever dealt a clean 5th inning and did not allow any hits or runs. Adonis Villavicencio picked up his second save of the season after he shut the door in the ninth.

The Dash will look to bounce back in game three against Hub City on Thursday, May 29.







