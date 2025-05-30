Renegades Shut out by Wilmington

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 4-0 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

For the second straight start Josh Grosz completed seven innings. The right-hander allowed four runs, but only four hits and one walk while striking out six. Grosz has walked just one batter in his last 14 innings.

With his performance on Friday, he became the first Renegades starter to go seven-or-more innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did so in three straight starts on July 9, 15 and 22, 2023.

In the third Armando Cruz singled and scored on an RBI double by Brenner Cox, making it 1-0 Wilmington.

The Blue Rocks scored three runs in the sixth. Cox led off the frame with a walk. Elijah Nunez doubled to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Seaver King, notched a two-run triple to score Cox and Nunez. A sacrifice fly by Caleb Lomavita scored King and made it 4-0 Wilmington.

Tyrone Yulie and Sebastian Keane each pitched scoreless innings out of the Renegades bullpen. In the last two games, the unit has thrown 7.2 frames while allowing just two hits and one unearned run.

However, Hudson Valley was shut out for just the second time this season. They finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven on base.

The Renegades look to bounce back against the Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. The game will also be televised regionally on YES Network and streamed on the Gotham Sports App.

On Saturday, Hudson Valley will become the Malmo Oat Milkers. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Renegades Baseball Card Team Set presented by The Paramount at Somers. It is also Faith by Family Night presented by The Paramount at Somers.

Renegades Record:

30-18







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.