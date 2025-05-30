Montgomery Delivers Dash's Knockout Blow in Ninth-Inning Thriller

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - In improbable, walk-off fashion, Winston-Salem (15-29) bested Hudson Valley (28-15) with a 5-4 victory. A five-run bottom of the ninth, headlined by a Braden Montgomery two-RBI double, fueled the Dash comeback.

When the Dash offense stepped to the plate in the home side of the ninth inning on Saturday, they looked up at a 4-0 deficit. Up to that point, the Dash had only mustered three hits and had yet to crack the scoreboard against the Renegades.

Quickly, the bats came alive. Jackson Appel singled to open the inning, and Wes Kath followed with a walk.

With a pair of base-runners, Jordan Sprinkle stepped into the box.

The right-hander took a called strike at the knees to open the at-bat. The very next pitch, he hit a towering three-run home run over the left field fence to give the 5,100 fans at Truist Stadium hope. Sprinkle's first long ball of the year cut the deficit to just a run - 4-3, Hudson Valley.

Still with work to do, Samuel Zavala roped a double into right field. On the very next pitch, Cole McConnell slapped a single back up the middle to put runners at the corners.

Montgomery, who had already been a walk-off hero once in the friendly confines, came to bat with a chance to complete the comeback. The switch-hitting right fielder took an 0-1 pitch deep into the right field corner.

McConnell got the green light around third base and was headed home. The relay throw to the plate was off target, and when the dust settled at the plate, the outstretched arms of home plate umpire Richy Arredondo kicked off the Winston-Salem walkoff celebration.

Montgomery was mobbed by his teammates in shallow center field and bathed in Gatorade for a second time on the season. The Dash comeback was complete, and the 5-4 victory ensured at least a tie in the series against the South Atlantic North foe.

Winston-Salem got hold of the Renegades reliever Chris Kean, who entered the game in the ninth. The righty only recorded a single out and allowed all five of the Dash runs on four hits. In a last-ditch attempt to salvage the ball game, Tyrone Yulie took the mound for Hudson Valley as Montgomery stepped in. However, it was the former 12th overall pick who had the last laugh, as Montgomery's double put the nail in the coffin. In the end, Kean (2-1) took the loss for Hudson Valley.

On the other side, the Dash bullpen steadied a rocky start from Jake Bockenstedt. The Dash right-hander went 4.0 innings and allowed three early runs to the Renegades.

However, a combined three innings from Clete Hartzog, Luke Bell, and Morris Austin kept the Dash alive. Together, the three arms pieced together 3.0 innings of one-run baseball. They allowed just two hits and fanned four Renegades in the process.

To close, Mark McLaughlin posted two clean innings and allowed just a single hit. In the end, McLaughlin (1-2) took the win.

With a tie of the series clinched, Winston-Salem will look to use the momentum and win its second series of the season in game six against Hudson Valley on May 25. First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.