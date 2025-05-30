Hot Rods Game Notes

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Weather Worries.... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers attempted a doubleheader on Thursday but were only able to make it through six innings of the first seven-inning contest. In a pitcher's duel, Esmerlyn Valdez started the scoring for Greensboro in the bottom of the first with a solo homer. In the top of the fifth, Bowling Green tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice from Jhon Diaz. The game, tied 1-1, went into a delay entering the bottom of the sixth. The weather stayed in the area, forcing the game into a suspension. The continuation will take place at 4:00 PM CT at First National Bank field, with a regular nine-inning matchup scheduled afterwards.

Playing or Pouring?.... After not having a single rainout over the first 36 games, Bowling Green has experienced four rainouts over the past three weeks. The first rainout of the season came against the Asheville Tourists on May 16. Another followed in the next series against the Greenville drive on May 20. So far this week in Greensboro, the Hot Rods have been rained out on Tuesday, as well as a suspension and another rainout for the second game of the planned doubleheader on Thursday.

Double Digit Dingers.... With a solo homer in the second inning of Wednesday's matchup, Mac Horvath is the first Hot Rods hitter this season to reach double-digit homers. He ranks fourth amongst SAL hitters, trailing Greensboro's Esmerlyn Valdez (15), Winston-Salem's Jeral Perez (11), and Asheville's Joseph Sullivan (11). His most recent homer is also the sixth Horvath has launched this season in day games, leading all Bowling Green hitters.

Home Series Hero.... Jhon Diaz showcased his skills during the two weeks at Bowling Green Ballpark. Between the two series against Asheville and Greenville, he played in eight games, going 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, one triple, and four RBIs. During this stretch, Diaz has raised his average from .126 to .181 and sits fifth amongst active Hot Rods hitters with 15 RBIs.

Edwards Brings His Umbrella.... Garrett Edwards is scheduled to take the mound on Friday for Bowling Green. The righty has allowed just three earned runs over his previous three starts, combining for a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings pitched over that span. Edwards currently sits fourth in the SAL with his 2.68 ERA, trailing only David Davalillo (0.92) of Hub City, J.R. Ritchie (1.30) of Rome, and Bryce Cunningham (2.14) of Hudson Valley.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.