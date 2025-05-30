White's Two Homers Power Drive Past BlueClaws 6-4 in Game 1 of Doubleheader

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Hudson White homered twice and drove in three runs to lift the Greenville Drive past the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-4 in the first seven inning game of Friday's doubleheader at Fluor Field.

White finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, helping the Drive (23-25) erase an early deficit and hold off Jersey Shore (17-30) in a 1-hour, 38-minute contest.

Greenville trailed 3-0 after two innings, with the BlueClaws striking for two runs in the first on a two-run homer from Kehden Hettiger and adding another in the second on Bryson Ware's solo shot. But the Drive answered quickly in the bottom of the second when White singled and scored on a two-run home run from Albert Feliz, his second of the year.

After Jersey Shore tacked on a run in the fourth-courtesy of Dylan Campbell's RBI double scoring Hettiger-White responded again. He launched a solo home run to left-center in the bottom half, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Drive seized control for good in the fifth. Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Franklin Arias, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, opened the inning with a double. Miguel Bleis tied the game with an RBI single, and White followed with his second long ball of the game- this time a two-run blast to nearly the same spot as his first-to give Greenville a 6-4 lead.

Bleis also had two hits and an RBI for the Drive, while Kolby Johnson added a pair of singles.

On the mound, Max Carlson battled through four innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Right-hander Adam Smith (1-1) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, retiring all nine batters he faced except for a fifth inning walk. He induced a key inning-ending double play in the sixth to preserve the lead.

Estibenzon Jimenez (4-2) went the distance for Jersey Shore but took the loss after surrendering three home runs and 10 hits over six innings.

Hettiger led the BlueClaws offensively with a 2-for-2 performance, including his fourth homer and two RBIs.

The teams returned to the field later Friday for the nightcap of the doubleheader at Fluor Field.







