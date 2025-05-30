Hettiger, Ware Homer But Claws Swept in Friday Double-Header

May 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The BlueClaws were swept in a double-header on Friday in Greenville, losing the first game 6-4 and the second game 6-1.

The BlueClaws have dropped the first four games in the series to fell to 17-31 on the year while the Drive improved to 24-25.

Game One

Greenville rallied to top the BlueClaws 6-4 in game one on two home runs, including the game winner, by Hudson White.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead on two early home runs. Kehden Hettiger hit a two run home run in the first inning, his fourth of the season. Bryson Ware added a solo shot in the second. It was Ware's sixth of the season, fifth of May, and second home run in as many games. Both came off Drive starter Max Carlson.

Greenville joined the home run party in the third inning on a two run home run by Albert Feliz off Estibenzon Jimenez. It was his second home run of the season.

The BlueClaws added a run in the top of the fourth on an RBI double by Dylan Campbell, but Hudson White hit the Drive's second home run of the game, and the first of his two home runs, to cut the lead back to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

Greenville, however, responded to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Miguel Bleis tied the game with an RBI single and White hit a two run home run to break the 4-4 tie. It was White's second home run of the game and third of the season.

Jimenez (4-2) went six innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, three of which were home runs. Adam Smith (1-1) threw three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Game Two

The Drive scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 6-1 win in game two.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second game on an RBI single from Dylan Campbell in the top of the first inning off drive starter Michael Sansone.

The Drive, however, scored five off Mavis Graves in the bottom of the first. After he got the first two batters out, Graves walked the next two hitters. Nazzan Zanetello doubled in one to tie the game. Brooks Brannon then doubled in two. Another scored on a fielding error by first baseman Luke Davis. Finally, Andy Lugo doubled in another for a 5-1 lead. After Kolby Johnson singled, Graves came out of the game. Wesley Moore came on and got a groundout to end the inning.

Moore threw 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Andrew Baker gave up one run in two innings and Jaydenn Estanista threw a scoreless sixth.

Brooks Brannon had two hits for the Drive.

Sansone (1-0) earnred the win, allowing one run in six innings.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:45 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.







