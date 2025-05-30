Hub City Smacks Winston-Salem Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers (26-23) dominated game four against the Winston-Salem Dash (17-32) on Friday night with a 12-2 win. Hub City's offense grooved in full force. Five Spartanburgers notched multi-hit games, led by Yeison Morrobel, who bashed his first home run of the season. As a team, the 'Burgers collected 13 hits, which tied a season high.

With ample offense and errorless defense behind him, David Davalillo (W, 4-0) glided to his fourth win of the season. The righty struck out six through five frames.

Davalillo entered the night with a 0.92 ERA, but Winston-Salem jumped on the Spartanburgers right-hander in the top of the first. Leadoff man Cole McConnell worked a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on an Alec Macarewicz single.

The Winston-Salem lead wouldn't last long. Casey Cook singled to start the bottom half of the first against Jake Bockenstedt (L, 1-4). A batter later, Gleider Figuereo blooped a double to left to score Cook and tie the game. Anthony Gutierrez then singled home Figuereo to take the lead.

After a couple of scoreless innings, the Spartanburgers piled on in the fourth. Morrobel led off the inning with a solo blast to right. After a single from Julian Brock and a walk to Quincy Scott, Hub City added more with a single from Danyer Cueva. Cook and Figuereo picked up RBIs to finish up a four-run inning.

After Davalillo polished off his evening with five strong frames, Hub City brought one more across in the bottom of the fifth. Gutierrez doubled to lead off the inning, and two batters later, Brock brought him home with a bouncer up the middle. The Spartanburgers led, 7-1, after the fifth.

Winston-Salem pushed a run across in the top of the seventh. Then, the Spartanburgers scored five runs on two hits, six walks and a hit batter against three pitchers, including a listed catcher, in the bottom of the eighth.

Hub City tries to take the series lead on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Spartanburgers send RHP D.J. McCarty (0-2, 8.42 ERA) to the mound to face off against Winston-Salem's RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 4.24 ERA).







