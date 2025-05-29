'Burgers Fall to Dash in Extras

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Another night at Fifth Third Park brought fans another rainy nailbiter of a game between Hub City and Winston-Salem. The Dash were the better team in extras Thursday night, scoring two runs in the top of the 12th inning and clinging to a 4-3 win over the Spartanburgers.

The 'Burgers had three walk-off chances with the game tied at 2-2, but couldn't capitalize in either the ninth, 10th or 11th innings. Winston-Salem's Matt Hogan lifted a pinch-hit single into center field to put the Dash ahead in the 12th, and Braden Montgomery drove in Hogan for the eventual winning run.

Over three and a half hours earlier, both team's starters faced the minimum in the first inning. Kolton Curtis surrendered a walk and a single with one out in the second. Hub City's starter battled back with a strikeout and flyout to leave the runners at the corners. He was not as fortunate in the third. After walking Terrell Tatum to start the inning, Curtis struck out two more Dash batters. In the process, Tatum swiped both second and third. A wild pitch allowed the first Dash run to cross.

Winston-Salem added a second run in the fourth. Alec Makarewicz worked a leadoff walk, hustled from first to third on a single, then scored on a fielder's choice ground ball, doubling the Dash lead to 2-0.

Hub City battled back in the sixth. First, the Spartanburgers took advantage of Winston-Salem's defensive mishaps. With runners on first and second, Keith Jones II hit a slow hopper to shortstop Jeral Perez. The Dash shortstop fielded the baseball cleanly, but on the move, fired wildly towards first. The throw across ricocheted off the first base dugout, and lead runner Danyer Cueva took advantage, dashing home. Both other runners took an extra 90 feet. Disla scored on a sacrifice fly from Gleider Figuereo to tie the game.

After Anthony Susac stranded the bases loaded in the fifth, Hub City turned to Josh Trentadue in the sixth. Trentadue stranded a runner a third in his first inning of work. He escaped a runners at second and third with no out jam in the seventh to keep the game tied. As rain poured down onto the field, Hub City managed just a single base runner in the final three frames while Trentadue tossed clean innings in the eighth and ninth to force extras. Trentadue finished with six strikeouts and no hits allowed in four innings of work.

After Wilian Bormie struck out two and stranded the automatic runner at second in the 10th, Hub City got two runners to scoring position with two outs in the bottom half. A groundout ended the threat. Mailon Felix (L, 0-2) chucked up another zero in the 11th after a double play and a strikeout. The Spartanburgers again got the winning run to third but could not cash in.

Winston-Salem bunted the go-ahead run to third to begin the 12th. After Tatum walked and stole second, Hogan knocked a pinch-hit single to give the Dash the lead. Tatum was thrown out at the plate trying to score a second run. After another walk, Montgomery scorched a double to right to score a second run in the inning. The trail runner was again tagged out at the plate.

The Spartanburgers managed an RBI single from Danyer Cueva against Carson Jacobs (W, 3-2) in the bottom of the 12th. That was all the offense Hub City could muster, leaving the tying run at first.

Hub City and Winston-Salem battle Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET in the fourth contest of the six-game set. 'Burgers' ace David Davalillo (3-0), the Rangers No. 29 prospect and the High-A leader in ERA (0.92) squares off with Dash RHP Jake Bockenstedt (1-3, 6.05 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2025

