Claws Fall 10-4 on Thursday in Greenville

May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The BlueClaws dropped their second straight game in Greenville, falling 10-4 on Thursday night.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to 17-29 on the year while the Drive improve to 22-25.

Greenville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Nelly Taylor. It was Taylor's fourth home run of the season. Greenville took a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a two-out, three run home run by Andy Lugo, also his fourth home run of the season.

The BlueClaws loaded the bases in the third and Dylan Campbell's single scored one to cut the lead to 4-1.

Trailing 5-1, the BlueClaws got back in the game on a two run home run by Bryson Ware. For the former Auburn Tiger, it was his fifth home run of the season. Four have come in May and three have come in the last week.

Greenville, however, pushed the lead right back out again in the bottom of the sixth. Brooks Brannon tripled in a run off Brandon Beckel to make it a 6-3 game. Another run scored on a throwing error from second baseman Trent Farquhar. Finally, they added a third in the inning on a single by Franklin Arias. Then with two outs, Taylor doubled to left-center to score two more and make it 10-3.

Jersey Shore got a run back in the seventh when Carson DeMartini scored on a groundout from Bryan Rincon.

BlueClaws starter Aaron Combs (0-3) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings of work. He gave up eight hits but did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Kehden Hettiger had three hits for Jersey Shore while Arias had four four the Drive.

The teams will play a double-header on Friday beginning at 4:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts game one and RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts game two for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.