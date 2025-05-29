Hot Rods and Grasshoppers Suspended Due to Rain, Resumes Friday
May 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Greensboro, North Carolina - The first game of Thursday's planned doubleheader between the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-21) and the Greensboro Grasshoppers (32-14) was suspended, tied 1-1 in the sixth inning. The game will resume at 4:00 PM CT at First National Bank Field before their regularly scheduled nine-inning matchup.
The Grasshoppers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson. With two outs, Esmerlyn Valdez stepped in a crushed a solo homer to left, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green responded with a run in the top of the fifth against Greensboro starter Antwone Kelly. Ryan Cermak worked a one-out walk, and Vellojin singled, moving Cermak to third. Jhon Diaz hit into a fielder's choice, allowing Cermak to score, tying the game 1-1.
Rain rolled through the area while heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, forcing the tarp to come out on the field. The weather forced the game into suspension, tied 1-1.
