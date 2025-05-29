First Locals/Bennys Game on June 20th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Locals and Bennys. Bennys and Locals. They meet every summer up and down the Jersey Shore. This year, they'll meet three times on the field at ShoreTown Ballpark! At three games this year (June 20th, July 19th, and August 21st), the BlueClaws will take the field as the Jersey Shore Locals and the Hudson Valley Renegades will take the field as The Bennys!

There will be fireworks after all three games, including the game on Friday, June 20th.

"The tourism industry generates 10s of billions of dollars each year around the Jersey Shore and we're excited to celebrate that in this fun, unique way," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager. "Just as the Bennys come down the Shore each summer, so do the Renegades, and we're grateful for their support in putting on this promotion!

"No matter the exact origin of the term, it is clear that tourism plays a large part in the identity of the Jersey Shore," said McLane. "From the beaches to the boardwalks to boating and fishing to the parks to the restaurants to the nightlife, and so much more, we are going to celebrate all of that at these three games in a fun way, fitting of Minor League Baseball!"

The Jersey Shore Locals logo is a puffer fish on a paddle board, representing the tough, feisty, protective, fun-loving and beach-going nature of Jersey Shore Locals. The Bennys logo is a pigeon on his way to the beach with a large cooler, socks with sandals, a fanny pack, and a "JS" tourist-style t-shirt featuring a map of New Jersey.

The term Benny has several suspected origins. One, of course, is that Benny stands for Bayonne, Elizabeth, Newark, New York, five places from which tourists ventured down the Shore, or stops along the train line to get here. Another theory comes from the $100 bills, featuring Ben Franklin, spent by the visitors on their Jersey Shore vacations. Still another theory references the "beneficial" visits to guests enjoying the relaxing, clean air on their stays.

Locals & Bennys Merchandise

The Claws Cove is filled with Locals & Bennys merchandise available to order. The collections include hats, t-shirts, tanktops, pullovers, hoodies, sweatshirts, headbands, magnets, bumper stickers, and much more!







