Lopez Hits Winning Homer as Claws Rally for 10-8 Win

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eduardo Lopez broke a 6-6 tie with a two run home run in the bottom of the sixth en route to a 10-8 BlueClaws win over Brooklyn on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore snapped a three game losing streak and have dropped three of the first five in this series with the Cyclones.

Lopez's home run was his third of the season.

The BlueClaws scored twice off Mets rehabbing right-hander Frankie Montas in the first inning. Matt Higgins singled home a run and Kehden Hettiger tripled in another to put the BlueClaws up 2-0.

Montas came out in the second after allowing two hits and two runs in 1.1 innings of work. Jersey Shore added another run in the third on an RBI single from Pierce Bennett, this one off Noah Hall.

The BlueClaws lead lasted only into the fourth, when Estarling Mercado smashed a three run home run off Jersey Shore starter Estibenzon Jimenez to tie the game at three apiece.

Brooklyn took the lead in the fifth on an RBI double from Carson Benge and a two run single by pinch hitter Ramon Hernandez off Ethan Chenault. All three runs in the inning, and the first six Cyclones runs, were charged to Jimenez. The right-hander gave up the six runs on six hits and two walks while going four innings, plus the first three batters of the fifth.

The BlueClaws stormed back to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. After a run scored on a throwing error, Carson DeMartini tripled in two runs to tie the game and Eduardo Lopez gave the BlueClaws the lead with a two run home run, capping the five run inning.

Jersey Shore added another in the seventh on an RBI single from DeMartini for a 9-6 lead.

Leading 10-6 in the ninth, Brooklyn scored twice on a two runs single from Chris Suero. Jayedenn Estanista, however, got Boston Baro to fly out to left field to end the game. Estanista earned his team-lead tying third save of the season.

Ethan Chenault (3-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. DeMartini had two hits and three RBIs while Matt Higgins went 3-5 and scored three times.

The BlueClaws and Cyclones finish their series with a double-header on Sunday at 12:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts game one for the BlueClaws.







